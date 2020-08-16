10th Annual Cornhusker Bank Shoe Collection Event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cornhusker Bank is excited to announce the 10th Annual Shoe Collection Event, One Day Without Shoes has been rescheduled to take place August 31 through September 12th of 2020. The event, benefiting Peoples City Mission, has been held since its inception in April each year, but the Pandemic caused postponement of the event this year.

Businesses and organizations throughout the community have partnered with all Cornhusker Bank locations and are serving as donation sites for new and used shoes during the two week period.

In the first nine years of One Day Without Shoes the community donated 162,583 pairs of shoes and added $79,323 in cash donations to the Mission to be used for shoe purchases.

Cornhusker Bank associates will be going shoeless on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to help raise awareness and the importance for the Mission’s guests to have access to adequate footwear. In prior years the bank has also held a walk on the same day we go barefoot to help raise awareness, but this has been forgone in 2020 due to social distancing concerns this year. The bank asks the community to dig deep in their closets to find the shoes they never wear, as the need at the Mission remains real.