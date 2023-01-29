012923-ljs-bach-1085_merged

Keating O’Gara welcomes the return of Doug Peterson

Keating O’Gara is pleased to announce that Doug Peterson has rejoined the law firm following eight years serving as attorney general for the state of Nebraska.

Peterson is of counsel at Keating O’Gara and will advise local and national clients in matters of employment, antitrust and religious liberty law, and on litigation strategy.

During his tenure as Nebraska’s AG, Peterson took on leadership roles on behalf of the state of Nebraska and in conjunction with fellow attorneys general in other jurisdictions. In 2022, the bi-partisan National Association of Attorneys General named Peterson recipient of its prestigious Kelley-Wyman award, given to the AG who most advances the association’s objectives and ideals.

Founded in 1948, Keating O’Gara has been serving clients for 75 years. The law firm represents a wide range of clients throughout the State of Nebraska and the midwest. The firm’s practice includes personal injury, business, commercial and transactional law, antitrust, estate planning and probate, employment and labor law, divorce and domestic relations, and complex litigation. For more information about Keating O’Gara, our practice areas and attorneys, please visit www.keatinglaw.com.

Bird joins McHenry Haszard Law

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg & Camplin, PC is pleased to announce that Troy J. Bird has joined the firm as a partner. Bird received his JD from the University of Nebraska Lincoln College of Law in 2012 and has been admitted to the State Bar in both Nebraska and Iowa. His practice is focused in the areas of real estate and business law and corporations. Bird is fluent in Spanish and is a Nebraska certified mediator..

The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, real estate law, elder law and adoptions. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com

Ameritas announces newly elected officers

Terrance Cummings is the new 2nd vice president, business development, individual, at Ameritas. He attended the University of Iowa where he earned a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science. Cummings is a Society of Actuaries fellow and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Bill Wysong is the new vice president, underwriting, individual, at Ameritas. He studied business management at West Virginia Wesleyan College and business administration at the University of Phoenix.

Union Bank & Trust promotes Davison, Buglewicz

Lincoln, Neb. (January 18, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Seth Davison to vice president – agriculture lending division head, and Jace Buglewicz to assistant vice president – Union Investment Management Group (UIMG).

Davison joined Union Bank in 2009 and has worked in the customer service, college savings, credit administration, and ag lending departments. His new position will involve overseeing and continuing to grow the ag lending division of the bank, a department with total loans of more than $430 million. He’ll also serve as chair of the Ag Loan Committee and as a member of the Bank Management Committee.

A 2011 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Davison has also graduated from the NBA Leadership Development Program, UBT’s internal Advanced Leadership Development Program, and is a Nebraska LEAD alum. He serves the community as a volunteer with local 4H and FFA chapters.

Buglewicz joined Union Bank in 2017, following a career with Fidelity and Schwab as an investment consultant. Touting 17 years of experience assisting high-net-worth clients, he will continue managing investment portfolios for his clients, creating and helping them implement goal-based financial planning. A 2002 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance, he has also held the FINRA Series 7, 63, and 66 investment licensures.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.