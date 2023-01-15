011523-ljs-bach-1063_merged

Attorney Jonathan J. Lederer joins Crosby Guenzel LLP

Crosby Guenzel LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Lederer as an attorney of the firm. Lederer joined the firm as a law clerk in 2021 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Lederer’s practice will focus on commercial law, employment law, civil litigation, entity formation and governance, real estate, cooperative law, creditor’s rights, and wills and probate. Lederer is a native of and currently resides in Lincoln.

Crosby Guenzel celebrates over 70 years of providing legal services to clients. The Firm offers a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals with an emphasis on agricultural, cooperative, corporate formation and governance, nonprofit, employment law, commercial litigation, and probate and estate planning matters.

Bombeck promoted at Visit Lincoln

Derek Bombeck has been named director of sports for Visit Lincoln, the result of Bombeck’s continued role locally and on the national scale in building Lincoln as a sports destination.

With the recent announcement of the Lincoln Youth Complex and other ongoing sports related developments, Bombeck will play an instrumental role in building the sports strategy and long-term funding model for the community. He has nine years of experience with Visit Lincoln and will continue to help Lincoln expand as a sports tourism market.

Bryan Medical Center Board welcomes new members

On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed Lorenzo Ball, vice president of information technology, data & analytics officer at Ameritas, to its board of trustees for a three year term. The board of trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Medical Center.

Alyssa Clough, MD, President, inpatient physician associates, begins her three-year term in 2024.

“These community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care,” said Eric Mooss, president and chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center. “Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate for their service to our organization.”

Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Jen Foley, remittance specialist, revenue cycle services (RCS); Kristine Funk, director, quality assurance (RCM); Ann King, manager, RCS; Bart Rooney, implementation analyst, RCM; and Gavin Terrano, account executive, point of care (POC).

Since joining TELCOR in November 2021, Foley has created more efficient work processes and excelled in managing reconciliation and cash posting assignments. She has shown proficiency in communicating with payers to ensure TELCOR customers receive their maximum reimbursement. In her new role, Foley will continue to work with payers and reconcile payments for RCS customers.

After joining TELCOR in April 2013, Funk successfully led the QA team through the COVID-19 pandemic. She has worked closely with her fellow leaders to improve processes and communication between teams. In her new role, Funk will continue to oversee product quality assurance, ensuring users can utilize the RCM solution to its fullest capabilities.

Joining TELCOR in October 2019, King has proven to be a strong leader for her team. She has provided training and assistance to onboarding team members, while working with management to define and develop new processes. In her new role, King will collaborate with other leaders in RCS to increase efficiency and further the success and efficiency of the TELCOR billing service.

In April 2022, Rooney joined TELCOR as an implementation specialist. In the past nine months, he has helped kickstart multiple projects and played a key role in several implementations. In his new position, Rooney will guide new customers in their transition to TELCOR RCM.

Joining TELCOR in April 2019, Terrano has proven himself to be a strong customer advocate and an expert in TELCOR POC products and matching them to customer needs. In his new role, Terrano will continue to develop relationships with customers and new prospects to improve point of care management for healthcare providers across his territory.

TELCOR provides exceptional products and services to thousands of hospitals and laboratories for point of care (POC) middleware, revenue cycle management (RCM) software and a billing service, TELCOR Revenue Cycle Solutions (RCS). The TELCOR team includes clinically experienced, software savvy, and billing professionals who understand customers’ unique environments. Discover more at telcor.com.

Madonna names Burnfield vice president of researchMadonna Rehabilitation Hospitals has promoted Judith M. Burnfield, Ph.D., PT, to vice president of research, where she will lead research and development activities across Madonna’s Lincoln and Omaha Campuses. In her new role, Burnfield will also direct Madonna’s recently funded post-COVID-19 model system of rehabilitation care initiative. This work combines Madonna’s clinical expertise, post-COVID research, mental health services and community education to advance rehabilitation care and outcomes for individuals recovering from COVID-19 across the Midwest. Burnfield joined Madonna in 2004 and served as the Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering director and the Clifton Chair in Physical Therapy and Movement Science since 2007. Burnfield earned her doctoral degree from the University of Southern California and completed her post-doctoral training at the Los Amigos Research and Education Institute.

Bryan Foundation welcomes new board members

The Bryan Foundation welcomed four community members to the foundation’s board of trustees on January 1. They are:

Mike Works, Nightcap Management

Deb Schorr, district director, First Congressional District

Eric Sutton, Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill

John Laflin, lincoln market president, Pinnacle Bank

“These individuals share our desire to ensure Bryan’s daily pursuit to provide high-quality health care—from the routine to the complex,” said Bob Ravenscroft, Bryan Health vice president and chief development officer. “They are wonderful additions to our board of trustees, which helps the Foundation meet our region’s health-related needs.”

Cline Williams announces new partners

Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P., is pleased to announce that Nathan D. Clark and John F. Zimmer, V have been elected to partners within the firm.

Clark is a graduate of Wabash College, B.A. in 2003 and the University of Nebraska College of Law, J.D. in 2015. Prior to practicing at Cline Williams, Clark was a law clerk to the Honorable C. Arlen Beam on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Clarks’s practice focuses on general civil litigation matters with an emphasis on intellectual property; First Amendment litigation and speech-related torts, such as defamation and invasion of privacy; commercial litigation; and appeals. His practice also includes personal injury, appeals to the Tax Review and Equalization Committee, legal malpractice defense, construction disputes, public records requests and the Open Meetings Act, securities, and products liability.

Zimmer graduated from Creighton University B.A., magna cum laude in 2009 and the University of Nebraska College of Law, J.D., high distinction in 2016. Zimmer represents banks, lenders, and businesses in the areas of bankruptcy, creditors’ rights, commercial loan transactions, and business litigation. His civil litigation practice also includes an emphasis on real property disputes, state and local government, election law, and appellate practice. Zimmer is a member of the Order of the Coif, Order of the Barristers, and is active in many civic and community organizations. He is a director of the NEBRASKAland Foundation and a proud member of Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14.

Established in 1857, Cline Williams is a full service law firm with 64 attorneys representing and assisting individual and institutional clients. The firm has offices across Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln, and Aurora, and in Fort Collins and Holyoke, Colorado.

Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP welcomes partner

Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Andrew Weeks has become a partner of the firm effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. Weeks is a partner in the firm’s litigation practice group. He has extensive jury trial experience and feels equally at home in a courtroom in Alliance or Valentine as he does in Lincoln or Omaha. He has a diverse legal background in civil litigation and has obtained several favorable verdicts and outcomes on behalf of his clients. Although litigation is an adversarial process, Week’s approach is to use efforts early in litigation to narrow the issues in dispute. By focusing on the issues that matter, clients can better appreciate the risks involved and seek the best resolution, whether through settlement or taking the case to verdict.

Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP has become the largest law firm fully located in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Firm has extensive experience in business and commercial law, condemnation, employment, commercial and individual litigation, real estate, transportation, medical malpractice, trusts and estates and workers’ compensation. Our attorneys provide expert advice and exceptional client service to many of the most distinguished businesses, corporate entities and individuals across the Midwest region in a variety of complex and transactional legal issues. For more information on Mr. Weeks or Baylor Evnen Wolfe & Tannehill, LLP, please visit www.baylorevnen.com.

Union Bank & Trust promotes Hood

Lincoln, Neb. (January 3, 2023) – Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently promoted Jade Hood to assistant vice president – manager of deposit services.

Hood joined the bank in 2004 as a teller and served in the customer service department for 11 years, moving to deposit services as an assistant manager in 2015. In her new role, she will lead the department responsible for ensuring legal, compliance, and internal process requirements are followed regarding deposit account documentation and transaction processes.

A graduate of Southeast Community College in 2003, Hood has an associate degree in culinary arts and food service management and has completed the Nebraska Banker’s Association operations school. She’s completed UBT’s internal leadership development program and advanced leadership development program and has been involved in the Young Professional Group, both internally and locally.

Heavily involved in the community, Hood is a current Habitat for Humanity Women Build participant, United Way Women in Philanthropy member and contributor, City Impact Gifts of Love and United Way Day of Caring volunteer and serves as a regular volunteer for St. John’s Catholic Church and St. John’s Catholic School.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment, and trust services and serves as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third-largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.0 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Pinnacle Bank’s Reeves promoted to vice president

Pinnacle Bank recently promoted Ryne Reeves to vice president of commercial lending. In his role, Reeves will focus on building relationships with local businesses, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting customers throughout the loan process. He offices at the 27th and Pine Lake location.

Reeves began his career as a lending intern at Pinnacle Bank in Crete. He then served as a commercial lender with the bank’s sister company, Bank of Colorado, in Lakewood, Colorado. He has been a commercial lender in Lincoln for the last two years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Reeves currently serves on the board of advisors for NextGen Lincoln.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938, Pinnacle Bancorp is a Dinsdale family-owned $17.7 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 65 in Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.