010823-ljs-bach-1064_merged

Bryan Health Center welcomes new board members

On January 1, Bryan Medical Center welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees for three year terms. The Board of Trustees includes community, business and medical leaders who are entrusted with governing Bryan Medical Center. The new members are:

Lorenzo Ball

, vice president of Information Technology, Data & Analytics Officer, Ameritas

Alissa Clough, MD

, president, Inpatient Physician Associates

“These community leaders enthusiastically share their time and expertise to ensure Bryan continues to provide excellent care,” said Eric Mooss, chief executive officer, Bryan Medical Center. “Bryan and the patients we serve are very fortunate for their service to our organization.”

Bryan Medical Center is part of Bryan Health, a Nebraska governed, nonprofit health system with a mission to advance the health of individuals in our region through collaboration with physicians and communities.

Annie Adams named Olsson’s senior director of operations

Annie Adams has been named senior director of operations at Olsson. Adams will oversee the firm’s operations and project support functions and serve on Olsson’s senior leadership team. She will consult with employees and leaders to drive project success, while working to increase efficiencies and grow operations.

“It’s an honor to lead the incredible employees in the operations and project support groups at Olsson,” Adams said. “I’m passionate about helping our Olsson teams run strong businesses while serving our clients across the nation.”

Adams joined Olsson in 2000. Among other roles, she led the firm’s accounting team for a decade prior to being promoted to director of operations in 2017. As a director, she built the operations team and led essential systems and functions to keep the firm running well.

“I’ve been lucky to have worked with Annie directly on numerous projects and her passion for our people and seeing them succeed is evident in all she does,” said Olsson CEO Brad Strittmatter. “She understands what project success looks like and what drives our teams to be successful.”

Adams, a native of Polk, Nebraska, graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Olsson is an engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.

Exchange Bank Lincoln hires Ken Morton as new business and personal banker

Lincoln, Nebr. — Exchange Bank announces the appointment of Ken Morton as business-personal banker for its Lincoln, NE marketplace.

Morton brings a decade of experience working with business and consumers on their financial needs most recently with Bank of the West where he was Lincoln’s senior relationship banker and earned a variety of titles and awards for his successes in the community, particularly with local business clients. Prior to joining the team at Exchange Bank, Morton began his career in banking with Wells Fargo. Morton stated, “I am excited to join Exchange Bank as they have a customer driven culture and numerous products that can meet every personal or business customer’s needs.”

Morton’s commitment to his community beyond his role with the bank includes time given to a number of community-supporting organizations, including Junior Achievement, Brush Up Nebraska and Habitat for Humanity.

Exchange Bank has been a Nebraska based bank since 1885 and currently has multiple locations in Nebraska and Kansas.

HoriSun Hospice welcomes Codi Thieman, RN

HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Codi Thieman, RN as a nurse case manager to its team. Thieman spent 23 years working for Bryan Medical Center. Her career began as a registered respiratory therapist, working primarily in the medical intensive care unit at Bryan East. She flew for StarCare, air ambulance, for six years as a respiratory therapist. During this time, her scope of practice was broadened and she could do several things in her flight career that she could not do as a hospital-based therapist. Not wanting to lose the knowledge and skills she gained, Thieman decided to go back to nursing school. She graduated as an RN in 2006 and spent 13 years in the Bryan West neuro/trauma ICU. Most recently, she worked for two years between pulmonary diagnostics and outpatient surgery at Bryan West. Thieman has loved her transition to HoriSun Hospice as it has allowed her to see the strength and fortitude that patients and families have, and she is honored to be a part of their journey towards end of life. HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information about HoriSun Hospice, visit www.horisunhospice.com, or call 402-484-6444.