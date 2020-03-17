Building a savings cushion in a time of emergency

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Emergency budget

If you don’t have anything set aside, you’ve been laid off already or anticipate you will suffer financially soon, consider switching to an emergency budget.

The emergency budget focuses only on essentials and leaves out most or all discretionary spending. That means no trips, no gifts, no little extras at the store that aren't absolutely necessary. The goal should be to free up enough funds to boost your savings contribution to 20% or more of your take-home pay. The more the better, McClary said.

Stay on this budget until you have at least three months of net income set aside for emergencies. No matter where you are in the progress toward this goal, more savings is better than none when you need the money right away.

Get help

If you are already feeling the pinch financially, ask for help.

Reach out to your landlord, mortgage lender, utility providers, credit card company or other lender. Many utility companies are making provisions for this pandemic. For example, Seattle Public Utilities Seattle City Light are promising water and electricity customers they won’t have their services shut during the area’s coronavirus emergency. Evictions have been put on hold in some cities for the time being.