Primary Color: Muted Tortoiseshell Weight: 6.42lbs Age: 1yrs 0mths 1wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Muted Tortoiseshell Weight: 6.42lbs Age: 1yrs 0mths 1wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The May 15 episode of “Accident, Murder or Suicide” will rehash the case just one week before the 22nd anniversary of Sandy Schnabel’s death.
How's that for a welcome home? Ally Batenhorst tells the Journal Star, "I was crying. "I just started crying and I was just in utter shock."
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
In court records, Lincoln police say they found the suspect having intercourse with a 15-year-old girl in a car parked at an school. Police seized his cellphone, and investigators said in an affidavit they found nine videos of child pornography.
Police say they found a lottery ticket with numbers cut out of it, bottles of glue, exacto knives and tweezers in the 28-year-old's purse, along with a pipe with suspected meth residue.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger of the SUV was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Nebraska junior Adrian Martinez might not be the best returning QB in the Big Ten, but he's in the conversation.
She has been charged in Kearney County Court with trespassing/defying order to leave and disturbing the peace.
Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role, though they're still investigating the collision on Cornhusker Highway.
The man began making sexual comments that made the woman uncomfortable, so she started recording the encounter. Using the recorded audio and a description provided by the victim, LPD officers found the suspect.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.