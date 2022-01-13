 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan Applewhite
Bryan Applewhite

Bryan Applewhite

Applewhite

 TCU Athletics

Role: Running backs 

Alma mater: Northern Colorado (1998)

What stands out: Experience. Applewhite has over 20 years of college coaching experience, many of those years spent overseeing running backs. That kind of knowledge will be much-needed at Nebraska, which has question marks at the position heading in to the 2022 season.

Did you know: A standout fullback at Northern Colorado from 1994-98, Applewhite played on teams that won two NCAA Division II National Championships (1996 and 1997), competed in the Division II Playoffs for four straight seasons (1995-98) and won North Central Conference crowns during his junior and senior seasons.

College coaching experience

2022: Nebraska (Running Backs)

2020-21: TCU (Running Backs)

2015-19: Colorado State (Running Backs/Recruiting Coordinator in 2018-19)

2010-14: Louisiana-Monroe (Running Backs, Recruiting Coordinator)

2009: Montana State (Running Backs)

2003-08: Wyoming (Running Backs)

2000-2002: Northern Colorado (assistant coach)

1999: Northern Colorado (graduate assistant)

