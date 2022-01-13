Bryan Applewhite

Role: Running backs
Alma mater: Northern Colorado (1998)
What stands out: Experience. Applewhite has over 20 years of college coaching experience, many of those years spent overseeing running backs. That kind of knowledge will be much-needed at Nebraska, which has question marks at the position heading in to the 2022 season.
Did you know: A standout fullback at Northern Colorado from 1994-98, Applewhite played on teams that won two NCAA Division II National Championships (1996 and 1997), competed in the Division II Playoffs for four straight seasons (1995-98) and won North Central Conference crowns during his junior and senior seasons.
College coaching experience
2022: Nebraska (Running Backs)
2020-21: TCU (Running Backs)
2015-19: Colorado State (Running Backs/Recruiting Coordinator in 2018-19)
2010-14: Louisiana-Monroe (Running Backs, Recruiting Coordinator)
2009: Montana State (Running Backs)