Bruce Springsteen will kick off newest tour in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first stop on their 2023 international tour will be at Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Feb. 1, and it ends with a homecoming in Newark, New Jersey, on April 14 before heading to Europe.

This will be the first tour for Springsteen and the band since 2016. Tickets go on sale next week.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen. It’s a program aimed at cutting down on third-party ticket sales because it vets the ticket purchasers and then sends them a unique code to purchase a certain amount of tickets.

Fans can register now through July 17. If tickets remain for a show after the Verified Fan sale ends at 2 p.m., they’ll go on sale to fans with no code required.

Springsteen and the band are known for exhilarating live shows that are furious, hourslong affairs rarely performed the same way twice.

In 2021, the blue-collar bard, now 72, released the group’s “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film, collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book “Renegades: Born in the USA” and reprised his “Springsteen on Broadway” show to help reopen New York City’s theaters last summer. Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020′s “Letter To You,” marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said in a statement for the tour announcement. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”