*** Man suspected of killing wife

A 47-year-old Marquette man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

Jeffrey Adams allegedly caused the death of Angela Adams, 49, by striking her multiple times, according to a statement from the Nebraska State Patrol. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Deputies were called to a residence in Marquette at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. They found Angela Adams dead inside the home and requested assistance from the State Patrol.

Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived. A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

Investigators said the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck his wife multiple times. He then left the home.

Marquette is a village of about 230 people approximately 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.

*** Woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 281 in Hall County left one woman dead Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to U.S. 281 near Grand Island shortly before 10 a.m. on reports of a crash in which people were injured.

The investigation indicates that a semi-trailer as southbound on U.S. 281 before turning left on Chapman Road. Lila Wilson was driving a Pontiac Grand Am northbound on the highway when the semi turned in front of her.

Wilson was taken to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, where she later died. The driver of the semi was treated at the scene and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

*** Man arrested twice in 4 hours

A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk early Tuesday — for the second time in a four-hour period.

Lincoln Police conducted a traffic stop Monday at about 9:50 p.m. near 27th and E streets. An investigation found the 26-year-old driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

The man's blood-alcohol level was 0.145%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%, a police spokesman said. He was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol and released to a sober person.

Hours later, police were called to the 5900 block of Holdrege Street at 1:40 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash and located the same driver. Officers found he was still intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.204%, the spokesman said.

The driver was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of driving while drunk, negligent driving and having no proof of insurance.

*** Man accused of assaulting girl

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old Lincoln man Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child after a grade school-aged girl told her mother that he had been sexually assaulting her for more than a year, police said in court records.

Brandon Ryan allegedly sexually assaulted the girl more than 20 times over the course of more than a year, Lincoln Police investigators said in court records.

Police arrested Ryan at his north Lincoln house Saturday night after the girl's mother reported the alleged assaults to police.

At his arraignment hearing Monday, Judge Laurie Yardley set Ryan's percentage bond at $500,000. He must pay $50,000 to be released.