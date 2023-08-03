OIL: The Biden administration delayed plans to restock the nation's emergency oil reserve this week amid a price hike. The Energy Department canceled a planned purchase of 6 million barrels, saying it wants to secure a good deal for taxpayers; the cost of oil was above $80 a barrel Wednesday.

WILDFIRE: As of early Wednesday, a massive wildfire that swept through the California desert into Nevada burned through more than 128 square miles of land, fire officials said.

LOCKDOWN: Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday and searched Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol after a 911 call warned of a possible active shooter. Nothing was found, and Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said it "may have been a bogus call."

HOLLYWOOD STRIKES: Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios on Friday to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.

CAPITOL RIOT: St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan Daniel Donnelly Jr., 43, known as Rally Runner and for wearing red paint, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and charged with attacking police officers using a stolen shield, court records show.

TYPHOON: A powerful storm, Typhoon Khanun, slammed islands in southwestern Japan on Wednesday with high winds that injured over 30 people as it moved west toward China.

