MASS SHOOTING: Authorities in Georgia hunted for a man who remained at large hours after he was suspected of gunning down three men and a woman late Saturday morning in a suburban neighborhood south of Atlanta. Andre Longmore, 40, was believed to be armed and dangerous, police said.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup rolled off the assembly line nearly two years behind the original schedule. The company tweeted a photo Saturday showing workers surrounding the truck.

CHEMICAL PLANT: A fire at a Louisiana chemical plant triggered explosions that shook homes several miles away and sent flames and smoke billowing into the air, prompting emergency officials to urge hundreds of residents to shelter indoors and to turn off their air conditioners. Flames erupted late Friday at Dow Chemical's plant near Plaquemine and crews fought to put it out Saturday.

POLICE SHOT: A gunman opened fire on police and firefighters "for no known reason" Friday as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota, killing one officer and wounding two others before another officer killed him, Fargo's police chief said Saturday. A 25-year old woman also was injured.

SOUTH KOREA: Days of heavy rain in South Korea left at least 26 people dead and 10 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Saturday.

CIVIL RIGHTS: The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 81, announced Saturday that he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago. He gave a quiet farewell speech at the organization's annual convention a day after his plans were reported.