PHILLIES: Former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital Saturday. The team said the hospital was able to remove the blood clot but that "the next 24 hours will be crucial."

BRAVES: Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game in Miami due to right calf tightness.

YANKEES: Reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from the hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and placed on the seven-day concussion IL.

RED SOX: First baseman Triston Casas was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Friday, because of right shoulder inflammation.

REDS: Catcher Luke Maile was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday, one day after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch.

TWINS: Manager Rocco Baldelli went on paternity leave after Saturday's game in Chicago. His wife, Allie, is expecting twin boys.

— Associated Press