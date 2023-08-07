NIGER: The deadline arrived Sunday for Niger's military junta to reinstate the country's ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.

ROME: Dozens of migrants were dramatically rescued by Italy as they foundered at sea or clung to a rocky reef Sunday after three boats launched by smugglers from northern Africa shipwrecked in rough waters in separate incidents over the weekend.

MOROCCO: At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country. According to local authorities, a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to Demnate, in central Morocco.

FLORIDA: Passengers were forced to evacuate a check-in area at Terminal 1 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday because of a security-related investigation, officials said. The terminal was closed for about an hour.

PITTSBURGH: The Public Utility Commission approved a revised settlement totaling nearly $1 million with Canonsburg-based Columbia Gas over a 2019 explosion in western Pennsylvania that reduced a home to rubble and injured five people.

LOUISIANA: A child was fatally shot and five other people were wounded, including two police officers, when gunfire broke out as police answered a call about a fight at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana. At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire. Authorities did not say Sunday if investigators determined who fired the shots that hit the woman and two children.

— Associated Press