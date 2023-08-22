WILDFIRES: Canadian firefighters prevented wildfires from destroying more structures in British Columbia and stepped up their defense of a territorial capital, authorities said Monday as the prospect of rain raised hopes.

WAR AID: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Danish lawmakers Monday for helping his country resist Russia's invasion, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with F-16 warplanes. Greece also pledged Monday to keep up military support for Ukraine.

FIRES SPREAD: Gale-force winds fanned wildfires across Greece, including more than four dozen new blazes that broke out Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather. Two people died and two firefighters were injured.

TRANS HEALTH: A federal judge blocked Georgia from enforcing part of a new law that bans doctors from starting hormone therapy for transgender people under 18 in a ruling issued Sunday, while a federal appeals court Monday lifted a temporary injunction against Alabama's law, allowing the state to enforce a ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children.

NEW VACCINE: U.S. regulators on Monday approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women so their babies will be born with protection against the scary respiratory infection.

MIGRANT ATTACKS: Border guards in Saudi Arabia fired machine guns and launched mortars at Ethiopians trying to cross from Yemen, likely killing hundreds of unarmed migrants in recent years, Human Rights Watch said in a report released Monday.