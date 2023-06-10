SUSPECT: Joran van der Sloot, the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway, pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges that he tried to extort money from the missing teen's mother in exchange for revealing the location of her body.

SANTOS: Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond co-signers secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge's decision to make the names public.

BORIS JOHNSON: Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. He departed with a ferocious tirade at his political opponents — and at his successor, Rishi Sunak — that could blast open tensions within the governing Conservative Party.

FTX BANKRUPTCY: The names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday. The judge ruled that customer identities constitute a trade secret. He also said customers need to be protected from bad actors who might target them by scouring the internet for their personal information.

CHINA: Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to travel to China next week, U.S. officials said, as the Biden administration pushes to improve ties that hit a new low in February after a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over U.S. airspace.

COLOMBIA: Colombia's government and its largest remaining guerrilla group — the National Liberation Army, or ELN — agreed Friday to a six-month cease-fire at talks in Cuba in the latest attempt to resolve a conflict dating back to the 1960s.