Brady retires after 22 seasons, 7 titles

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady walked away from the NFL on his own terms, still at the top of his game.

Brady, the most successful quarterback in league history and one of the greatest champions in professional sports, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year career.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

The 44-year-old Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite his unique ability to perform exceptionally well at an age when most athletes are past their prime.

Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

News of Brady's pending retirement leaked Saturday but he said Monday night on his SiriusXM podcast he wasn't ready to finalize his plans.

That came Tuesday morning.

"Right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," Brady said.

Brady thanked the Buccaneers organization, his teammates, ownership, general manager Jason Licht, coach Bruce Arians, his trainer Alex Guerrero, agents Don Yee and Steve Dubin and his family in his nine-page post. He didn't mention the New England Patriots, where he spent his first 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls playing for Bill Belichick. But Brady thanked the Patriots and their fans on Twitter, saying: "I'm beyond grateful. Love you all."

Brady said he's still figuring out how he'll spend his time, but he plans to be involved in his TB12 health and wellness company, Brady clothing line and NFT company.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021, but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Brady leaves as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He's the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

Brady won three NFL MVP awards, was a first-team All-Pro three times and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times. He was 243-73 in his career in the regular season and 35-12 in the playoffs.

