Boys state hoops: Class B matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. Norris (18-5)

About the SkyHawks: They haven't lost since last year's overtime setback against Lincoln Pius X in the state semifinals; have won 20 games by double digits.

About the Titans: They have seven seniors, but their two leading scorers — Treynell Deveaux and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson — are juniors.

Wahoo (23-2) vs. Mount Michael (21-5)

About the Warriors: They're no strangers to the state tournament, but will be making their first state appearance in the Class B field since 1994.

About the Knights: Their top five scorers are juniors, led by Kaleb Brink, who averages 15.9 points per game; they beat Wahoo in the subdistrict final round.

Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. Alliance (20-6)

About the Bearcats: They have a potent duo in senior Jasiya DeOllos (20.2 ppg) and junior Dawson Mohr (16.2 ppg); outlasted Waverly in the district final.