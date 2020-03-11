Boys state hoops: Class B matchups, players to watch, bracket breakdown

Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. Norris (18-5)
About the SkyHawks: They haven't lost since last year's overtime setback against Lincoln Pius X in the state semifinals; have won 20 games by double digits.
About the Titans: They have seven seniors, but their two leading scorers — Treynell Deveaux and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson — are juniors.
First-round games in Class B at the boys state basketball tournament are broken down.
Wahoo (23-2) vs. Mount Michael (21-5)
About the Warriors: They're no strangers to the state tournament, but will be making their first state appearance in the Class B field since 1994.
About the Knights: Their top five scorers are juniors, led by Kaleb Brink, who averages 15.9 points per game; they beat Wahoo in the subdistrict final round.
Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. Alliance (20-6)
About the Bearcats: They have a potent duo in senior Jasiya DeOllos (20.2 ppg) and junior Dawson Mohr (16.2 ppg); outlasted Waverly in the district final.
About the Bulldogs: Led by Joel Baker (17 ppg), they have a balanced scoring attack. Four others average 9.3, 8.6, 8.6 and 6.4 points per game.
Hastings (21-3) vs. Omaha Roncalli (21-4)
About the Tigers: They're led by seniors Connor Creech (16.4 ppg), Haggan Hilgendorf (13.6) and Jacob Schroeder (12.9); won their first 17 games.
About the Crimson Pride: Looking to wash away last year's overtime loss to Pius X in the state final; has won 12 straight games.
You have free articles remaining.
Players to watch
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, sr.: The North Dakota State football recruit is having another big season on the hardwood, averaging 16.4 ppg.
Treynell Deveaux, Norris, jr.: The 6-foot-4 forward averages 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and has a team-leading 17 blocks.
Trey Scheef, Wahoo, sr.: The 6-foot guard averages 18 points per game and also has 66 assists and 66 steals.
Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael, jr.: The 6-5 forward leads the team in points (15.9 per game), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (21).
Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff, sr.: The 6-foot guard is one of the top scorers in Class B, but he's also a great passer (4.3 assists per game).
Joel Baker, Alliance, sr.: Like DeOllos, the 6-foot guard is a scorer (17 ppg) and dishes out assists (4.2 per game).
Connor Creech, Hastings, sr: One of the more complete players in the class, he averages 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.
Jackson Doztler, Omaha Roncalli, sr: Another multi-sport standout, the 5-10 guard averages 15.8 points and has a whopping 168 assists.
By the numbers
2004: The last time Hastings made the state tournament.
4: All four first-round games are rematches from the season. Scottsbluff and Alliance are meeting for a fourth time.
9: State appearances since 2010 for Scottsbluff, more than any other team in the B field outside of Wahoo.
The 1995 boys state basketball tournament, revisited 25 years later:
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boy state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament
1995 boys state tournament