This sweet boy is Bovi! He is looking for a loving guinea pig home where he can run through his... View on PetFinder
For now, the Nebraska mountain lion is living in an enclosure originally built to house leopards confiscated from a meth lab.
Visitors to WarHorse Lincoln dropped an estimated $43 million, or close to $1.4 million a day, into slot machines during October.
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.
Elkhorn North junior basketball standout Britt Prince responded “6 million” when a classmate making a video asked her how many Jews she had killed.
Mickey Joseph, asked after the game about how to close the gap between NU and Michigan, clearly sees recruiting as the answer. It’s recruiting — and then some.
Lincoln Police have identified one of the drivers in an accident that sent two men to the hospital Saturday morning.
As part of the South Beltway construction, the highway is becoming a city street named Nebraska Parkway, and city workers are beginning the process of changing signage.
As the man waited at the stoplight, the 17-year-old approached from behind in his Ford Escape and crashed into the Chevy, according to police.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was accidentally hit by a Michigan kick returner and took a hard fall in the first half of the Huskers’ game against the Wolverines.
Nebraska football's home game versus Wisconsin will kick off at 11 a.m. next weekend, the Big Ten Conference announced Saturday.
