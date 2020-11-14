Boeing wins zero new orders, delivers few jets and sees 737 Max backlog shrink

October brought no relief for Boeing's commercial airplane business. It won zero new sales, had to remove an additional 37 Maxes from the order backlog and delivered just 13 jets.

Boeing's struggles in October contrast sharply with a surge in jet deliveries and a small uptick in orders at rival Airbus.

Airbus won 11 new orders and delivered a total of 72 aircraft in October.

Even with approval for the 737 Max to fly again expected by year's end, the order book for that plane continues to shrink.

Boeing outright canceled a dozen orders for 737 Maxes last month. It also removed an additional 25 of those aircraft from the official backlog as no longer certain to be fulfilled.

Such removals from the order book are required by accounting standards when either the credit quality of an airline has lowered to a point where it may no longer be able to pay for the jets or because the delay in delivering the airplane, under the terms of the contract, makes a cancellation possible.

So far this year, Boeing has removed 595 now-dubious Max orders from the backlog and outright canceled a further 448, for a total order reduction of 1,043 Maxes.