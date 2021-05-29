Boeing will pay FAA at least $17 million over 737 production mistakes

Head-up display

Between June 2015 and April 2019, Boeing installed defective head-up guidance systems made by supplier Rockwell Collins on 618 Boeing 737 NGs and 173 Boeing 737 Maxes.

These are systems that display the jet’s key instrument readings on a glass panel in front of the pilot’s face so that they can be read at critical moments — such as when coming in to land — without the need for the pilot to look down at the main instrument panel. Such systems are typically optional extras ordered by premium airlines, including many U.S. carriers.

The FAA said the Rockwell head-up display systems were equipped with sensors that had not been tested or approved.

Even though the systems were therefore not in conformance with the production certificate, Boeing certified the aircraft as airworthy and delivered them to airlines.

When the FAA in March 2020 first proposed a fine for this specific quality failure, it said, “Boeing failed to follow its own Business Process Instructions, which are in place to help prevent such situations from occurring.”

Moveable slats on the wing