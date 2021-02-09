Boeing tops Airbus for deliveries in January as 737 Max returns; timing set for final 747

Boeing began 2021 by delivering 26 airplanes in January while its order backlog, which shrank dramatically last year, shrank once again — but only by 11 jets.

That's relatively stable compared to the precipitous collapse of orders in 2020, not only for the 737 Max but also for the giant 777X.

A fast pace of getting parked Maxes ready for airline customers meant Boeing delivered more jets than Airbus last month for the first time since the Max was grounded. However, deliveries of other Boeing models remain very slow.

Airbus delivered just 21 jets in January. That included only 12 of the A320neo family of jets that is the rival to the Max.

Boeing's January deliveries included 21 now-ungrounded 737 Maxes. Southwest took six of those, American and United five each, and Alaska two. The other three went to Copa of Panama and Gol of Brazil.

At least 13 of those came from the store of Maxes that were built earlier and had been parked during the grounding of the plane. Boeing declined to disclose how many, if any, were newly built and rolled off the Renton assembly line.