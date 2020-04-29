Boeing to cut 10% of work force as 1Q revenue, profit slide

Airline customers are asking the aircraft makers for delays in receiving new planes, which Airbus called its biggest current issue. Boeing's biggest customer, Southwest Airlines, is negotiating to cut deliveries through 2021 by more than half. With airlines flying fewer planes, Boeing's service business has dropped too.

“The aviation industry will take years to return to the levels of traffic we saw just a few months ago,” Calhoun said.

To reach that turnaround, Boeing will cut production of its 787 jets in half by 2022 and also build fewer 777s. The company said it will resume production of the grounded 737 Max at “low rates” this year, gradually rising to 31 a month next year. Boeing was building 52 Max jets a month before regulators around the world grounded the plane in March 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people.

After another delay, Boeing now expects to get federal approval to resume deliveries of Max jets before the end of September.

Chicago-based Boeing is also considering applying for a federal loan made possible by last month’s $2.2 trillion virus-recovery measure. Calhoun said the company could turn to private sources instead, a move that would avoid giving the government an equity stake in Boeing.