Boeing suffers massive $11.9 billion loss in 2020, largest in its history

Boeing's financial filing Wednesday notes that an updated assessment that the 777X will take longer to certify is "based on ongoing communication with civil aviation authorities" around the world.

Still, while some analysts had anticipated a possible write-off on the 787 Dreamliner program as it struggles with quality defects in production — the fourth quarter showed no such charge — the huge write-off on 777X came as a surprise to the market.

Calhoun told employees the 777X charge reflects "an updated assessment of global certification requirements, our latest assessment of COVID-19 impacts on market demand, and discussions with customers with respect to aircraft delivery timing."

"We remain confident in the 777X," he added.

Boeing also took a $744 million charge on the deferred prosecution agreement reached with the Department of Justice to allow it to escape a conviction on criminal fraud during certification of the 737 Max.

This settlement consisted of a $244 million penalty for the criminal conduct plus $500 million to be set aside as additional compensation to the families of the 346 people who died in two Max crashes.