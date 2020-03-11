Boeing sees 2020 as challenging as any year in recent past

Boeing is painting a sobering picture for its business in 2020.

The Chicago-based company said Wednesday it has imposed a hiring freeze in response to the virus outbreak that is undercutting air travel and threatening to kill airlines' appetite for new planes.

It said it received 18 orders last month for new large planes, but 46 orders were canceled, most of them for the grounded 737 Max, leaving the company with a net loss of 28 orders in February.

Boeing is also restricting employees' travel and discretionary spending and limiting overtime to work on getting the Max back in flight.

Shares of Boeing Co. were down more than 15% in afternoon trading. They have plunged 55% in just over a year.

“The year ahead is shaping up to be as challenging for our business as any in the recent past,” CEO David Calhoun and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said in a note to employees. “On top of the work of safely returning the 737 MAX to service and the financial impact of the pause in MAX production, we're now facing a global economic disruption generated by the COVID-19 coronavirus.”