Boeing returns more 737 Maxes to skies as other orders are canceled in uneven recovery

With one 737 Max restored to the backlog as Boeing managed to firm up that contract again, the upshot of all the additions and removals was that Boeing's net order tally for the year — which in previous months was boosted by big Max orders from Alaska, Southwest and United — bumped up in July just three aircraft, to 270 jets.

Similarly afflicted by the pandemic downturn, rival Airbus won just two new orders in July for A320neo single-aisle aircraft. At the same time, Czech Airlines canceled orders for three Airbus A321neos and four smaller A220-300s, so the European planemaker had a net loss of five jet orders for the month.

Missing the boost Boeing got from the return of the Max, Airbus' net order tally for this year is just 33 jets.

However, Airbus remains far ahead of the U.S. manufacturer because of heavy sales of its A320neo during the Max grounding. The total order backlog for Airbus now stands at 6,873 aircraft compared to 4,141 aircraft for Boeing.

737 Max moving, 787 at a standstill

Boeing won new orders in July for 19 Maxes, including six more from prime customer Southwest, while orders for 15 of the same jet were canceled.