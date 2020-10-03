Boeing plans a quiet comeback for 737 Max as grounding nears end

A year ago, Boeing had small armies of consultants providing sometimes conflicting advice on crisis management and branding, said the people familiar with the matter. The company plotted a sweeping marketing campaign that even scripted talking points and videos that airlines could use with their pilots, front-line employees and passengers.

But as the public clamor deepened, the U.S. Max operators pushed back, concerned the messaging was tone-deaf. Boeing eventually scrapped the effort.

Now, airlines don’t want to reignite the Max controversy at a time when, according to Google Trends, consumers are less focused on the plane. The coronavirus pandemic and U.S. presidential election are dominating public attention, and giving Boeing a chance to reset expectations for its jet.

The campaign starts with the FAA’s Dickson, who is also working to undo some of the damage to his agency’s standing after it signed off on the Max’s initial design. Shortly after taking over at the FAA last year, he vowed to fly the jet himself before it’s approved for the public.

He’s set to fulfill that promise Wednesday — with a Boeing test pilot at his side — after taking the training course that is expected to be approved for pilots returning to the plane.