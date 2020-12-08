Boeing lost more 737 Max orders and delivered zero 787s in November

Boeing delivered only seven commercial jets in November, just one of them a passenger plane. Data released Tuesday shows the deliveries included no 737 Maxes and no 787 Dreamliners.

Following Federal Aviation Administration clearance in mid-November for the Max to fly again, deliveries of the 737 are expected to resume this week. The first will go to United Airlines.

The more surprising lack of any 787 deliveries was due to both the pandemic-driven downturn in air travel and manufacturing quality problems that have required painstaking inspections of every aircraft rolled out, creating a buildup of parked and undelivered Dreamliners.

Boeing also last month lost a net total of 28 more orders after cancellations, and conversions and adjustments for orders that at the present time are unlikely to be filled.

That included 63 net Max order cancellations. However, because 33 of those had previously been removed from the backlog because airline bankruptcies during the pandemic made them too dubious to count as firm orders, the net reduction in the official Max backlog was just 30 orders.

Through November, the Max order backlog had shrunk this year by 1,068 jets.