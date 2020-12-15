Boeing finds more 787 quality defects, broadens inspections

Boeing on Monday did not provide details of what exactly has caused the defects. Kowal said Boeing is doing "a thorough engineering analysis" and that this takes time.

Still, it's plain from the broadening of the issue to plants around the globe that this is not a question of sloppy workmanship or carelessness by individual Boeing employees.

Instead, there appears to be some issue with the automated robotic equipment used to fabricate the fuselage barrels, which are made by spinning carbon fiber tape infused with epoxy resin around a mold and then hardening it in a pressurized oven called an autoclave.

The flaws in the skin smoothness "cannot be identified by visual inspection," Kowal said. The flatness of the fuselage skin where the join occurs has to be within 0.005 inches of the engineering specification, "no more than the thickness of a human hair," she added.

Multiple flaws this year

The fuselage skin smoothness defect, "due to a manufacturing issue," was originally discovered in August at the join of the two carbon composite barrels that make up the aft fuselage.

The flaw creates potential gaps between the fuselage skin and the substructure around the inside of the join that allows the sections to be bolted together.