Blue
Steven M. Sipple: The mess is real: Transfer portal is turnoff fraught with issues, but what now? And, other mailbag questions
The transfer portal turns up as a subject in this week's mailbag, as does Mike Riley as well as an interesting (and misleading) Husker rushing stat.
As thousands of mostly well-intentioned onlookers converged on O Street to watch an informal parade of classic cars, a special detail of officers and troopers set up shop in the heart of the action near 48th Street.
A search warrant on a home resulted in 4+ pounds of marijuana; nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms; 3,604 oxycodone pills; 1,281 Alprazolam pills; 855 hits of LSD; 209 THC syringes; nearly $2,300 in cash; and four firearms.
Samuel Joseph Martinez, a 23-year-old Lincoln resident studying microbiology at UNL, flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on the island. He did not return home May 25 as expected.
Both Starbucks and Scooter's Coffee are planning new stores in southeast Lincoln.
It's unclear if the car was in the roundabout south of the restaurant before the crash.
Police have set up a tip line, 402-441-9903, for anyone with information about Carly Schaaf's whereabouts or sightings.
Nebraska's faded deep into the pack. Will the Huskers eventually climb out of it? How soon might it happen?
Officer Erin Spilker said police found four teens in the SUV with a loaded AR rifle at their feet and a 9mm handgun in a purse on the front floorboard.
The office tweeted just after 4 p.m. Thursday urging residents in the area to remain inside as they engaged with a "barricaded wanted person." The area is block is just south of Yankee Hill Road.