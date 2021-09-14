'Blue Bayou': Film weaves human fallibility, redemption

What ensues is a searing melodrama, as Antonio, desperate and backed into a corner, resorts to old habits, dabbling in motorcycle theft enabled by an old friend, Q (Altonio Jackson), to pay for the cost of a lawyer (Vondie Curtis-Hall). He faces old demons in the form of his foster mother, whose home he escaped long ago. Wracked with deeply repressed memories and visions of his young mother, he achieves some measure of healing thanks to a new friend, Parker (Linh Dan Pham), a Vietnamese-American woman with a large family who takes Antonio under her wing.

As the plot progresses, Antonio makes frustrating choices that may bedevil the viewer even if they reflect something deeply human and deeply fallible. Chon escalates the story to operatic heights that this intimate indie can’t quite sustain, and there are climatic moments that feel overwrought and somewhat underdeveloped in terms of character. Where “Blue Bayou” succeeds is in the quiet moments, not the loud ones, whether that’s the emotional gaze of Antonio taking in Kathy singing the titular song at a family cookout, or Jessie finding comfort in a hug from Daddy. Those are the moments that linger, that tear your heart open to the message that Chon hopes to impart, about an immigration policy that has ripped adopted folks from their families and homes.

“Blue Bayou” was filmed on 16mm, which has become one of Chon’s auteurist hallmarks, creating for a grainy, tactile and textured immediacy of the image. It beautifully captures the location, and performances, of which Chon’s is a standout, roiling emotions bubbling just below Antonio’s controlled surface. As Chon calibrates a wide variety of emotions, allowing space for all the agonies, ecstasies, repressions and excesses, he crafts a tale of intergenerational traumas and personal redemptions that is an emotionally complicated yet ultimately cathartic viewing experience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0