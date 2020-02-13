You are the owner of this article.
The Credentials impress on night one of Lincoln Exposed 2020
The Credentials impress on night one of Lincoln Exposed 2020

The Credentials

The Credentials play the Zoo Bar Wednesday at Lincoln Exposed 

 L. Kent Wolgamott

The Credentials’ Everest Sturdevant stepped to the microphone to start the band’s Lincoln Exposed show Wednesday, saying “This song is called ‘’Killing Floor.’”

Wait a minute -- “Killing Floor” at the Zoo Bar? This band’s doing the Howlin’ Wolf blues classic?

Nope. The Credentials’ “Killing Floor” is hooky power pop, a perfect way to start a killer set by the young trio whose garage rock is fresh and fine, mixing hints of '90s alternative (The Pixies and Nirvana) with the '60s-rooted rock ‘n’ roll.

About a half hour later, The Credentials wrapped up the best set I saw on the first night of Lincoln Exposed, sending me scrambling to the stage to find out when the next time they’re going to play and making sure I get a copy of the album they’re set to release in April.

Immediately thereafter, I scurried over to the Bourbon Theatre to catch the end of Mannix’s set. I only got three songs, but that was enough to again be won over by the band that mixes rock, pop and R&B behind the soulful vocals of Maia Ramsey, who’s got it.

Those were two of the six bands that I caught Wednesday -- some for just a few songs, others, for their entire set.

My other big thumbs-up from the night goes to Drug Salad, Lincoln’s answer to Anthrax, who brought a very fun, highly entertaining, super-loud set to Bodega’s Alley.

How loud was it? My iPhone decibel meter had the peak volume on a couple songs going above 110 dBs and the average was in the 106-109 range. According to a Yale University comparison chart, 110 dBs is like standing 3 feet from chainsaw.

A takeaway from Wednesday that will likely be confirmed over the next three nights of Lincoln Exposed: I heard nothing awful and little mediocre. It always, for some reason, surprises me that Lincoln has so many good bands that play such a wide variety of styles.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

