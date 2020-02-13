The Credentials impress on night one of Lincoln Exposed 2020

The Credentials’ Everest Sturdevant stepped to the microphone to start the band’s Lincoln Exposed show Wednesday, saying “This song is called ‘’Killing Floor.’”

Wait a minute -- “Killing Floor” at the Zoo Bar? This band’s doing the Howlin’ Wolf blues classic?

Nope. The Credentials’ “Killing Floor” is hooky power pop, a perfect way to start a killer set by the young trio whose garage rock is fresh and fine, mixing hints of '90s alternative (The Pixies and Nirvana) with the '60s-rooted rock ‘n’ roll.

About a half hour later, The Credentials wrapped up the best set I saw on the first night of Lincoln Exposed, sending me scrambling to the stage to find out when the next time they’re going to play and making sure I get a copy of the album they’re set to release in April.

Immediately thereafter, I scurried over to the Bourbon Theatre to catch the end of Mannix’s set. I only got three songs, but that was enough to again be won over by the band that mixes rock, pop and R&B behind the soulful vocals of Maia Ramsey, who’s got it.

Those were two of the six bands that I caught Wednesday -- some for just a few songs, others, for their entire set.