Lincoln Exposed Saturday: Closing out with Great performances from Emily Bass and Aramara Tapia

Back in early days of South By Southwest, the music conference (there were no film or interactive components then) often closed with a gospel night — the perfect way, in my view, to end the festival.

That’s the first thing that came to mind Saturday night when I walked into Duffy’s Tavern to catch Emily Bass and the Near Miracle at Lincoln Exposed.

In part, that’s because much of her version of soul that comes from Bass, her four backing singers and band that includes a saxophone, comes right out of the gospel tradition.

But it’s more because the Near Miracle’s music catches a beautiful, uplifting groove and then gets taken over the top by the exuberant, energetic, engaging, entertaining Bass.

A fine keyboardist and flawless singer, who’s dead on with ballads and screams, Bass is all in every time she performs — a quality that brings to mind early Bette Midler. And with the band and singers, she veers from paying tribute to Carole King toward jazz, the handclap soul — all while bouncing at the keyboard, passionately flinging her arms and, at times, moving with the black-clad dancers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}