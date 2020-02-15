Lincoln Exposed Night 3: Thirst Things First more fun than ever in fest's best show

Lincoln’s funnest band just got more fun.

Now a seven-piece, with a pair of female vocalists, Thirst Things First can bring a fresh flavor to its oil-swilling alien punk pop and go even wilder on stage.

That’s exactly what happened Friday at a jam-packed Duffy’s Tavern, from the moment the black Addias sweatsuit clad septet cranked up its first notes — on command from Lord Boot through the final notes of their classic “Sexophone,” — this time with saxophone provided by new member Aramara Tapia.

Tapia, who leads Histrionic, who’ll play Lincoln Exposed on Saturday, also took the mic from frontman Mikey Elfers for a couple songs that gave the TTF sound a new flavor — I thought Go-Gos — and inspired some fine dancing led by Elfers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TTF bounced, danced, sang and played — with intensity and humor for 50 minutes — 10 minutes longer than allotted festival time, leaving the audience, which was standing on the furniture to get a glimpse of the stage mayhem thoroughly entertained, exhilarated, and, like the band, exhausted.

It was the show of the festival so far — and, frankly, unlikely to be topped on the four-night fest’s final evening Saturday.