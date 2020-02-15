Lincoln Exposed Night 3: Thirst Things First more fun than ever in fest's best show

Lincoln’s funnest band just got more fun.
Now a seven-piece, with a pair of female vocalists, Thirst Things First can bring a fresh flavor to its oil-swilling alien punk pop and go even wilder on stage.
That’s exactly what happened Friday at a jam-packed Duffy’s Tavern, from the moment the black Addias sweatsuit clad septet cranked up its first notes — on command from Lord Boot through the final notes of their classic “Sexophone,” — this time with saxophone provided by new member Aramara Tapia.
Tapia, who leads Histrionic, who’ll play Lincoln Exposed on Saturday, also took the mic from frontman Mikey Elfers for a couple songs that gave the TTF sound a new flavor — I thought Go-Gos — and inspired some fine dancing led by Elfers.
TTF bounced, danced, sang and played — with intensity and humor for 50 minutes — 10 minutes longer than allotted festival time, leaving the audience, which was standing on the furniture to get a glimpse of the stage mayhem thoroughly entertained, exhilarated, and, like the band, exhausted.
It was the show of the festival so far — and, frankly, unlikely to be topped on the four-night fest’s final evening Saturday.
My rule, developed after 30 years of South By Southwest, 18 of Lincoln Calling and now 15 of Lincoln Exposed, is after you see an absolutely great set — unless its at 7 p.m. — it’s time to go home. So I split at about 11:45 p.m.
Before I left — actually just before TTF — I caught another superb set. It came from Gerardo Meza & The Dead of Night at Bodega’s Alley, which was just as full as Duffy’s for TTF.
Another 7-piece outfit, Meza and Dead of Night delivered the songs from its superb self-titled album with live intensity and emotion that brought out the ‘60s pop hooks carried by the backing singers, Meza’s rich, raw vocals and the always jaw-dropping drums and percussion (played simultaneously) of Ben Armstrong.
Put it this way — it was the set of the fest until Thirst Things First got started literally a minute later.
