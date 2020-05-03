PepperJax to open third Lincoln location

PepperJax Grill has filed a building permit for a third location in Lincoln.
According to a $130,000 building permit filed earlier this week, the restaurant will be going into a former Lincoln Federal Bank location at 2511 S. 48th.
The cheesesteak sandwich chain, which used to be based in Omaha and now is based in Kearney, has locations at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.
It also had a downtown location that closed more than a year ago.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
