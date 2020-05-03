You are the owner of this article.
PepperJax to open third Lincoln location
pepperjax

A building permit suggests this former bank will become a Pepperjax grill

 Matt Olberding

PepperJax Grill has filed a building permit for a third location in Lincoln.

According to a $130,000 building permit filed earlier this week, the restaurant will be going into a former Lincoln Federal Bank location at 2511 S. 48th.

The cheesesteak sandwich chain, which used to be based in Omaha and now is based in Kearney, has locations at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

It also had a downtown location that closed more than a year ago.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

