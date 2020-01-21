Kinkaider plans bar, distillery at former Green Flash spot in Lincoln

Will the third time be the charm for a vacant brewpub downtown?
Kinkaider Brewing Co. thinks so.
The Broken Bow-based craft brewer has leased out the former home of Ploughshare Brewing Co. and Green Flash at 1630 P St. and plans to do two different concepts in the building.
The restaurant and taproom area will become Boombox Social, a bar geared toward the college crowd.
Cody Schmick, one of the owners of Kinkaider, said the bar will have TVs and will serve Kinkaider and other craft beers, but also will have domestic beers, cocktails and other drinks. It will serve pizza and other food offerings that are still being determined.
Other features of the bar will be a games area on the upper level with "old school" games such as darts and skee-ball, and an outdoor beer garden.
Schmick described it as "just a good hangout spot."
The remainder of the building will be used for something unique to Lincoln.
Schmick said Kinkaider plans to start Lincoln's first distillery, Sideshow Still Company, to make "high-quality spirits" including vodka, rum, whiskey and gin.
Sideshow Still Company will have its own bar and tasting room.
"It will be a completely different vibe than Boombox," he said. "We're super excited."
Schmick said the Green Flash space was attractive because of its production facilities, but he also said he has no qualms about making a bar work in the location even though two previous concepts have failed.
Ploughshare opened its brewery and taproom in the building in July 2014 and closed almost exactly three years later, with the owner saying he could not make enough money to cover the debts incurred to get the place open.
San Diego-based Green Flash Brewing Co. opened a restaurant and brewing operation in June 2018, but struggled. It stopped serving food last August and then shuttered the entire operation in November.
"At the end of the day, it's just formatting the bar to fit the needs of the demographic, said Schmick, who noted that Kinkaider runs a successful restaurant that's located in a rural area about a mile outside of Broken Bow.
Kinkaider also has a taproom in Grand Island and one in Lincoln's Haymarket that opened in 2018.
Schmick said the plan is for Boombox Social to open up sometime this spring. Sideshow Still will likely not open until sometime in the summer because it has to get federally licensed and they also need to send their distiller to training.
