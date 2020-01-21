Kinkaider plans bar, distillery at former Green Flash spot in Lincoln

"It will be a completely different vibe than Boombox," he said. "We're super excited."

Schmick said the Green Flash space was attractive because of its production facilities, but he also said he has no qualms about making a bar work in the location even though two previous concepts have failed.

Ploughshare opened its brewery and taproom in the building in July 2014 and closed almost exactly three years later, with the owner saying he could not make enough money to cover the debts incurred to get the place open.

San Diego-based Green Flash Brewing Co. opened a restaurant and brewing operation in June 2018, but struggled. It stopped serving food last August and then shuttered the entire operation in November.

"At the end of the day, it's just formatting the bar to fit the needs of the demographic, said Schmick, who noted that Kinkaider runs a successful restaurant that's located in a rural area about a mile outside of Broken Bow.

Kinkaider also has a taproom in Grand Island and one in Lincoln's Haymarket that opened in 2018.