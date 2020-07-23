Biz Buzz: Store to join Hobby Lobby at 66th and O

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It appears the new, larger Hobby Lobby at 100 S. 66th St. will be joined by another retailer.

According to a building permit filed Thursday, an additional $1.4 million in work is planned to the former Shopko building to accommodate a Mardel Christian & Education store.

Mardel, which is a Hobby Lobby subsidiary, sells Bibles and a number of Christian-themed items, including clothing, books, music, and office and school supplies.

Mardel does not currently have any stores in Nebraska. The closest ones are in the Kansas City area.

Hobby Lobby opened this week, taking about 60,000 square feet of the building, which has a total of about 84,000 square feet.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.