Biz Buzz: Store to join Hobby Lobby at 66th and O
Hobby Lobby

 Hobby Lobby, which moved this week to a larger space at 66th and O, will be joined by Nebraska's first Mardel Christian & Education store.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

It appears the new, larger Hobby Lobby at 100 S. 66th St. will be joined by another retailer.

According to a building permit filed Thursday, an additional $1.4 million in work is planned to the former Shopko building to accommodate a Mardel Christian & Education store.

Mardel, which is a Hobby Lobby subsidiary, sells Bibles and a number of Christian-themed items, including clothing, books, music, and office and school supplies.

Mardel does not currently have any stores in Nebraska. The closest ones are in the Kansas City area.

Hobby Lobby opened this week, taking about 60,000 square feet of the building, which has a total of about 84,000 square feet.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

