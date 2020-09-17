Biz Buzz: Spirit Halloween to open Lincoln store this week

Spirit Halloween plans to open its one Lincoln store on Friday, according to the company's website.
The seasonal seller of Halloween costumes and accessories is using the former Hobby Lobby location at 48th and Van Dorn.
In the past, Spirit Halloween has opened multiple stores in Lincoln -- last year it had three -- so it's not clear why it's only opening one this year. It is not reducing its store count because of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing last month that it would open more than 1,400 locations across the U.S. this year, slightly more than last year.
The company also has three stores in Omaha, one in Papillion and one in Grand Island.
