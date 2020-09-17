 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: Spirit Halloween to open Lincoln store this week
View Comments

Biz Buzz: Spirit Halloween to open Lincoln store this week

{{featured_button_text}}
spirit

Spirit Halloween will again be selling its seasonal items in Lincoln, opening a store at 48th and Van Dorn streets in the former Hobby Lobby location.

 Spirit Halloween website

Spirit Halloween plans to open its one Lincoln store on Friday, according to the company's website.

The seasonal seller of Halloween costumes and accessories is using the former Hobby Lobby location at 48th and Van Dorn.

In the past, Spirit Halloween has opened multiple stores in Lincoln  -- last year it had three -- so it's not clear why it's only opening one this year. It is not reducing its store count because of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing last month that it would open more than 1,400 locations across the U.S. this year, slightly more than last year.

The company also has three stores in Omaha, one in Papillion and one in Grand Island.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News