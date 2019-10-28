It looks like Lincoln will be getting its first standalone Sephora cosmetics store.
The cosmetics retailer, which has a store inside JC Penney at Gateway Mall, has filed a building permit for a location at SouthPointe Pavilions.
The suite number listed on the permit would put the shop next door to Charming Charlie.
Sephora has had a store inside JC Penney since 2009. It has a standalone store at the Village Pointe shopping center in Omaha, which is owned by the same company as Southpointe.