SouthPointe on Thanksgiving

According to a building permit, Sephora plans to open a standalone store at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

 Journal Star file photo

It looks like Lincoln will be getting its first standalone Sephora cosmetics store.

The cosmetics retailer, which has a store inside JC Penney at Gateway Mall, has filed a building permit for a location at SouthPointe Pavilions.

The suite number listed on the permit would put the shop next door to Charming Charlie.

Sephora has had a store inside JC Penney since 2009. It has a standalone store at the Village Pointe shopping center in Omaha, which is owned by the same company as Southpointe.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

