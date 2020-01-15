Biz Buzz: New life for former Misty's location

The former Misty's location in Williamsburg Village will be getting a new tenant.

Mexican restaurant El Potrero on Wednesday filed a building permit to remodel the space at 3930 Village Drive, near 40th and Old Cheney Road, which has been vacant since Misty's closed there in August 2018.

El Potrero has had a location at Eighth and Q streets in The Haymarket since 2005.

It will join Buffalo Wings & Rings, which opened Monday in a new building, as new restaurants in the area.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

