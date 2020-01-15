You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: New life for former Misty's location
Biz Buzz: New life for former Misty's location

misty's

El Potrero has filed a building permit to remodel the former Misty's location at 3930 Village Drive.

The former Misty's location in Williamsburg Village will be getting a new tenant.

Mexican restaurant El Potrero on Wednesday filed a building permit to remodel the space at 3930 Village Drive, near 40th and Old Cheney Road, which has been vacant since Misty's closed there in August 2018.

El Potrero has had a location at Eighth and Q streets in The Haymarket since 2005.

It will join Buffalo Wings & Rings, which opened Monday in a new building, as new restaurants in the area.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

