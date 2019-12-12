Biz Buzz: Lazzari's to close downtown Lincoln restaurant

A downtown staple announced Thursday that it will be closing.

Lazzari's Pizza said on Twitter that it will be closing its downtown location at 1434 O St. at the end of the year.

"It has been an incredible 25 years on O Street and we want to thank all our loyal customers," the Tweet said.

Lazzari's said its south location near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, which it opened in 2015, will remain open.

The Lazzari's announcement comes just a week after the news that Amigos would be closing its downtown location at 14th and Q streets after 37 years. Its last day is Friday.

They join numerous other downtown restaurants that have shut their doors this year, including Green Flash Brewhouse and Taproom, Egg & I, Ichiban Sichuan, Highnooner's Deli, Noodles & Company and Legends Patio Bar & Grill.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

