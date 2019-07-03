{{featured_button_text}}
Grey Whale

Grey Whale Sushi & Grill has plans to potentially open two new locations.

 Journal Star file photo

Grey Whale Sushi & Grill appears to be in expansion mode.

The Asian restaurant with two downtown locations announced last month on its Facebook page that it will be opening up a location at Gateway Mall this fall called Grey Whale Ramen & Poke Bowl.

Then last week, the restaurant filed a liquor license application for a space at 2840 S. 70th St., Suite 8.

That's the former address of Yami Korean Cuisine, which closed about a year ago.

No word yet on whether that will be a new location for Grey Whale or a replacement for either its original location in the Grand Manse at 129 N. 10th St, Suite 113, or its poke bowl restaurant at 1317 Q St., Suite 130, in the Larson Building.

