Napoli's is a new Italian restaurant open at 48th Street and Nebraska 2.

An Italian restaurant based in Grand Island has opened a Lincoln location.

Napoli's opened Sept 3. at 48th Street and Nebraska 2 in a space that was formerly occupied by South 48th Street Bistro, which closed this summer after just a few months in business.

Napoli's says on its Facebook page that it offers "both lunch and dinner, a full bar and some of the best, local Italian food you will find anywhere." It is open Tuesday-Sunday.

Napoli's has had a Grand Island location for many years and also had a Hastings location that recently closed.

