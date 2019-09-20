An Italian restaurant based in Grand Island has opened a Lincoln location.
Napoli's opened Sept 3. at 48th Street and Nebraska 2 in a space that was formerly occupied by South 48th Street Bistro, which closed this summer after just a few months in business.
Napoli's says on its Facebook page that it offers "both lunch and dinner, a full bar and some of the best, local Italian food you will find anywhere." It is open Tuesday-Sunday.
Napoli's has had a Grand Island location for many years and also had a Hastings location that recently closed.