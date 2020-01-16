Biz Buzz: Former Misty's location in Lincoln to get new Mexican restaurant

El Potrero has filed a building permit to remodel the former Misty's location at 3930 Village Drive.
Lancaster County Assessor's Office
The former Misty's location in Williamsburg Village will be getting a new tenant.
Mexican restaurant El Potrero on Wednesday filed a building permit to remodel the space at 3930 Village Drive, near 40th and Old Cheney Road, which has been vacant since Misty's closed there in August 2018.
El Potrero is at Eighth and Q streets in the Haymarket.
Journal Star file photo
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
El Potrero has had a location at Eighth and Q streets in The Haymarket since 2005.
It will join Buffalo Wings & Rings, which opened Monday in a new building, as new restaurants in the area.
Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year
Good Evans - November
Good Evans opened in the previous Egg & I spot at 70th and A in November.
Travis Evans, Good Evans Facebook page
Villa Amore - November
Villa Amore opened in November at 5353 N. 27th St.
Villa Amore Facebook page
Panda Express - November
Panda Express has a new Lincoln location at 16th and Pine Lake.
Journal Star file photo
Napoli's - September
The Napoli's menu features a seafood alfredo entree (from left), a stuffed mushroom appetizer and Napoli's special entree with J. Lohr cabernet. The restaurant is just south of Nebraska 2 on South 48th Street.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Perkins - August
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery at 27th and I-80 will open in August.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Clean Juice-June 2019
Clean Juice opened earlier this month at 7811 Pioneers Blvd.
Clean Juice Lincoln Facebook page
Pasta Place - March
The Pasta Place opened in March at 6105 Havelock Ave.
Pasta Place Facebook page
Tavern 180 - March
Tavern 180 opened at 8600 S. 30th St.
Tavern 180 Facebook page
Steak 'n Shake - March
Students wait in a long line at lunch time at the Steak 'n Shake that opened Monday, March 11, in the Nebraska Union.
SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A, located at SouthPointe Pavilions, opened new restaurants at 48th and O and in the downtown Nebraska Union at 14th and R streets.
Journal Star file photo
Tipsy Tina's
Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina will occupy the former Yowies' Lodge space at 800 Q St.
Journal Star file photo
El Potrero
El Potrero, at Eighth and Q streets in the Haymarket, plans a second location in Williamsburg at 40th and Old Cheney.
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!