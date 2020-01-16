Biz Buzz: Former Misty's location in Lincoln to get new Mexican restaurant

The former Misty's location in Williamsburg Village will be getting a new tenant.

Mexican restaurant El Potrero on Wednesday filed a building permit to remodel the space at 3930 Village Drive, near 40th and Old Cheney Road, which has been vacant since Misty's closed there in August 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

El Potrero has had a location at Eighth and Q streets in The Haymarket since 2005.

It will join Buffalo Wings & Rings, which opened Monday in a new building, as new restaurants in the area.

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.