Fresh Healthy Cafe has closed at 13th and P streets, but a sign on its door and a post on its Facebook page says it will be moving to an as-yet-unnamed location.
"We’re moving! Our last day at this location is today Friday November 8th," the Facebook post from last week reads. "We will announce our new location as soon possible."
The Canadian-based franchise that is known for its panini sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, salads and power bowls was open just a few weeks short of a year.
The Lincoln location is the only one in Nebraska.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.