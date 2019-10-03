{{featured_button_text}}
Egg & I

The Egg & I plans to close its location at 16th and Q streets in late October.

A sign up inside The Egg & I restaurant at 16th and Q streets says it will close on Oct. 27.

The downtown Egg & I location opened in September 2011 in what had been a former Blockbuster space.

At the time, the Denver-area company said it was its first restaurant in a downtown area.

Officials from Egg & I could not be reached Thursday morning for details about the closing plans.

The Egg & I has one other Lincoln location, at the Clocktower shopping center at 70th and A streets.

