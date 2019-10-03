A sign up inside The Egg & I restaurant at 16th and Q streets says it will close on Oct. 27.
The downtown Egg & I location opened in September 2011 in what had been a former Blockbuster space.
At the time, the Denver-area company said it was its first restaurant in a downtown area.
Officials from Egg & I could not be reached Thursday morning for details about the closing plans.
The Egg & I has one other Lincoln location, at the Clocktower shopping center at 70th and A streets.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in 2019
JB's Burger Kitchen
Texas T-Bone
Samurai Sam's
Conroy’s Family Bakery
Legends Patio Bar & Grill
Highnooner's
Teriyaki Madness
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Noodles & Company
Panera
Zesto
Egg & I
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.