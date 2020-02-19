You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: 402 Creamery plans south Lincoln location and more restaurant news
402 Creamery

Selections at 402 Creamery include cinnamon snickerdoodle (from left), chocolate milk and cookies, cookies and cream and almond brittle with salted ganache.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

There's quite a bit of news involving downtown restaurants.

First off, 402 Creamery announced on its Facebook page that it's planning a second location in southeast Lincoln.

The ice cream shop at 311 N. Eighth St. in the Haymarket said it will open a  location sometime next month near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Another downtown restaurant, Rutabagas Comfort Food, appears to have found its new location.

The vegan restaurant said last month that it would be moving in March after its short-term lease at 230 N. 12th St. was up.

Though it has not announced that spot, it applied for a liquor license earlier this month for the former Lazzarri's Pizza location at 1434 O St. that closed at the end of 2019.

According to a liquor license application filed in late January, a bar called Wilhelm's Bierhalle is going into the space.

McFarland & Sons closed in the fall of 2017 and the location was briefly repurposed into a Watering Hole location, which only lasted a couple of months. The space has been vacant since January 2018.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

