Biz Buzz: Coffee shop, two bakeries in Lincoln are closing

Saturday is the last day for Gianna's Java and Gelato.
CINDY LANGE-KUBICK, Journal Star file photo
Two bakeries and a coffee shop are closing their doors this month.
Saturday is the last day for both Gianna's Java & Gelato and Kitchen Sink Bakery.
Gianna's has been open for nearly four years at 23rd and O streets, attached to the Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska offices.
Kitchen Sink Bakery is just a few blocks away at 129 S. 27th St. It had announced back in October that it would close at the end of the year but on Wednesday said on its Facebook page that it will close Saturday.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Another bakery that will close at the end of the year is Le Cupcake.
Le Cupcake opened eight years ago in the Briarhurst Center at 48th Street and Nebraska 2 and then later moved to Village Gardens at 56th Street and Pine Lake Road.
It said on its Facebook page that though it is closing its store Dec. 31, it is committed to fill any existing orders that might be scheduled after that date.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in 2019
Ichiban Sichuan
Ichiban Sichuan, 151 N. Eighth St., has closed its doors after less than three years.
Journal Star file photo
Highnooner's
Diane Kann (center) helps her customers during a busy lunch hour at her sandwich shop, Highnooner's, in 2015. The restaurant, which has been owned by Diane's son since 2016, closed Friday.
Journal Star file photo
Samurai Sam's
Samurai Sam's at 17th and Q closed in February.
Journal Star file photo
Conroy’s Family Bakery
Conroy’s Family Bakery at 1600 Normandy Court, Suite 102, closed Feb. 16.
Conroy's Bakery Facebook page
Egg & I
The Egg & I plans to close its location at 16th and Q streets in late October.
Google Street View
Amigos
Amigos will close its downtown Lincoln location on Dec. 13.
Courtesy photo
Lazzari's
Lazzari's Pizza said its downtown location will close at the end of the year.
Lazzari's Facebook page
JB's Burger Kitchen
JB's Burger Kitchen and Bar on North 27th Street closed in January.
Journal Star file photo
Texas T-Bone
Texas T-Bone Steakhouse at 200 N. 70th St. has closed, because the new owner of the building plans to tear it down.
Journal Star file photo
Legends Patio Bar & Grill
Legends Patio Grill & Bar in the Haymarket closed in March.
Journal Star file photo
Teriyaki Madness
Teriyaki Madness has closed after a little more than three years in Lincoln.
Facebook page photo
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Buffalo Wings & Rings planned to close its Railyard location.
Journal Star file photo
Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company closed its location at 210 N. 14th St.
Lancaster County Assessor's Office
Zesto
The Zesto Ice Cream location at 1501 Pine Lake Road is closing at the end of August.
Matt Olberding
Green Flash
Green Flash at 1630 P St. appeared to have closed for good in early November.
Matt Olberding
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Fresh Healthy Cafe has closed at 144 N. 13th St., but a post on its Facebook page says it will be moving to another location.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Panera
Panera Bread Co. closed its SouthPointe and Gateway locations but opened drive-thru locations at 14th and Pine Lake and across from Gateway on O Street.
Bloomberg file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!