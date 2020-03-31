Biz Buzz: Bye, bye BurgerFi in Lincoln

The BurgerFi restaurant located in the Haymarket has apparently closed for good.

A sign on the door says the restaurant has "closed for business" effective March 29.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page is a little less certain, saying it is "temporarily closing this location until further notice."

BurgerFi opened the Lincoln location at the corner of Canopy and Q streets in November 2015.

