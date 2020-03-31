Biz Buzz: Bye, bye BurgerFi in Lincoln

The BurgerFi restaurant located in the Haymarket has apparently closed for good.
A sign on the door says the restaurant has "closed for business" effective March 29.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook page is a little less certain, saying it is "temporarily closing this location until further notice."
BurgerFi opened the Lincoln location at the corner of Canopy and Q streets in November 2015.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Egg & I - October
Amigos - December
Zesto - August
Green Flash - November
Tornado Crepes - December
Lazzari's
Teriyaki Madness
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Noodles & Company
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Old Chicago - March 1
Village Inn - March
BurgerFi - March
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
