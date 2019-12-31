You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Another Lincoln restaurant closing
Biz Buzz: Another Lincoln restaurant closing

Tornado Crepes closed its location in the food court at Gateway Mall.

 Matt Olberding

Tuesday was the last day for Tornado Crepes at Gateway Mall.

The local restaurant, which was open just a little over 13 months, served crepes shaped and wrapped like a waffle cone, hence the name "tornado" crepes.

Many of the menu items were dessert crepes, but the restaurant also served smoked salmon and shrimp avocado crepes.

Tornado Crepes announced the closing on its Facebook page but did not give a reason.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

