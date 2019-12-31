Biz Buzz: Another Lincoln restaurant closing

Tuesday was the last day for Tornado Crepes at Gateway Mall.
The local restaurant, which was open just a little over 13 months, served crepes shaped and wrapped like a waffle cone, hence the name "tornado" crepes.
Many of the menu items were dessert crepes, but the restaurant also served smoked salmon and shrimp avocado crepes.
Tornado Crepes announced the closing on its Facebook page but did not give a reason.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in 2019
Ichiban Sichuan
Highnooner's
Samurai Sam's
Conroy’s Family Bakery
Egg & I
Amigos
Lazzari's
JB's Burger Kitchen
Texas T-Bone
Legends Patio Bar & Grill
Teriyaki Madness
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Noodles & Company
Zesto
Green Flash
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Panera
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
