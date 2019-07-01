{{featured_button_text}}

According to a building permit filed Friday, Dollar Tree is planning another Lincoln store in the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

According to its website, Dollar Tree currently has five stores in Lincoln.

In addition to being the sixth Lincoln location, the Edgewood store will be the third new Dollar Tree in the city in just the past couple of years.

Since the beginning of 2018, Dollar Tree has added stores at 70th and Van Dorn streets and at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

