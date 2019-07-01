According to a building permit filed Friday, Dollar Tree is planning another Lincoln store in the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2.
According to its website, Dollar Tree currently has five stores in Lincoln.
In addition to being the sixth Lincoln location, the Edgewood store will be the third new Dollar Tree in the city in just the past couple of years.
Since the beginning of 2018, Dollar Tree has added stores at 70th and Van Dorn streets and at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road.